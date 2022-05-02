

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a German provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, Monday announced that Peter Turner will become Chief Commercial Officer or CCO and member of the Executive Board, effective mid-July 2022.



In his new role, the areas of responsibility will be Marketing, Pricing and Packaging as well as E-Commerce. Turner is expected to advance TeamViewer's commercial strategy and strengthen its core business.



Turner was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Czech cybersecurity software company Avast plc.



Prior to joining Avast, he was Managing Director, Consumer Services and member of the UK leadership team at information services and data analytics provider Experian. Apart from that, he has held Consumer and Marketing positions at Tiscali, Sainsbury's Bank and Orange among others.







