

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $5.39 billion, or $8.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $420 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $3.27 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,200 - $3,300 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 - $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $13,300 -$13,700 Mln



