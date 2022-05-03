

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $267 million, or $0.173 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.178 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $3.21 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $267 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.173 vs. $0.178 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



