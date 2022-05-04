

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vineland, New Jersey-based Safeway Fresh Food, LLC is recalling around 717 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE Chicken Caesar Salad products citing misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The affected product contains anchovies, egg and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.



The recall involves 13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing 'Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD' with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1.



The RTE Chicken Caesar Salad products were produced on April 19. The recalled products bear establishment number 'EST. 40283' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



These items were shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then further distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.



The recall was initiated after the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint about the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the bowl.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, The TJX Companies, Inc. earlier this week recalled certain vegan chocolate products for undeclared milk.



In mid April, Snak King recalled certain 'O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn' due to undeclared milk allergen.







