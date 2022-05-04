

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $200 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $3.87 billion from $4.01 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $200 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $3.87 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.90 - $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $15.5 - $16.0 Bln



