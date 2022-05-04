

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid the latest wave of Covid surge, 62742 new cases of coronavirus infection and 745 deaths due to the disease were recorded in the United States on Tuesday, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With this, the total number of people infected with the virus in the country has risen to 81,506,8387, and total Covid casualties reached 994,748.



California reported the most number of cases - 19,370 - and casualties - 101.



The United States recorded a 50 percent rise in Covid cases in the last fortnight, according to the latest New York Times tally. Also, there is 18 percent increase in the number of people hospitalized due to the disease.



17532 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 1994 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Covid casualties reduced by 17 percent in the last two weeks. 80,795,416 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 219,849,502 Americans, or 66.2 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.3 percent of people above 65.



45.9 percent of the eligible population, or 100,830,885 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2628 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,241,226.







