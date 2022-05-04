

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$105.03 million, or -$1.20 per share. This compares with -$167.25 million, or -$2.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$48.65 million or -$0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.5% to $210.83 million from $146.93 million last year.



Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



