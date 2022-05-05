

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $51.7 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $91.0 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.56 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $51.7 Mln. vs. $91.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PENN NATIONAL GAMING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de