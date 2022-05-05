

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $54.50 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $34.40 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $58.95 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.7% to $242.0 million from $182.4 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



