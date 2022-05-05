

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday recorded the highest daily toll in Covid cases in the last 10 weeks, indicating the intensity of the latest wave of the pandemic.



The number of people infected with the virus crossed the dreaded 100,000 mark in a single day again after a recession in the pandemic was experienced across the country since late February.



With a whopping 116528 new cases, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 81,620,403, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



There is a 54 percent increase in cases in the last two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally.



Also on Wednesday, a sharp spike in Covid casualties was recorded in the U.S.



Deaths due to the viral disease was on the lower side since the middle of March, and far below the 1000-mark.



But on Wednesday alone the country recorded 1962 Covid deaths, taking the national total to 996,705.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 13,365 - and casualties - 1,172.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



Hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 19 percent in the last fortnight, while 6 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the same period.



17,887 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2018 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



80,836,418 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 219,902,417 Americans, or 66.2 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.3 percent of people above 65.



45.9 percent of the eligible population, or 100,901,425 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



3975 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,245,354.







