

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK), a German telecommunications and web content provider, said on Thursday that its Chairman of supervisory board Helmut Thoma is stepping down.



Subsequently, Supervisory Board member Marc Tüngler has been appointed as new Chairman.



He will remain as Chairman for four year tenure until the Annual General Meeting in 2026.



Tüngler commented: 'Freenet has been increasing earnings for years and forecasts growth to at least 520 million euros EBITDA in 2025 - this is clearly based on the strategic course set in the past and the performance of all employees.'



Separately, the company said for the fiscal 2021, the company will pay a dividend of 1.57 euros per share, which is higher than last years dividends put together (annual dividend of 1.50 euros per share and a special dividend of 0.15 euros.)







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FREENET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de