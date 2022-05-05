

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $217.95 million, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $184.24 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $289.66 million or $3.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $789.24 million from $608.62 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $805 - $825 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $15.45 - $15.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3,335 - $3,385 Mln



