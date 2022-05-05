

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$20.46 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$36.33 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $32.77 million from $26.93 million last year.



Globalstar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$20.46 Mln. vs. -$36.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.01 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q1): $32.77 Mln vs. $26.93 Mln last year.



