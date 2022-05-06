

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) on Friday said its RevPAR in the first quarter increased 61% from the year-ago period.



RevPAR in the quarter has attained 82% of 2019's level, the company noted.



Average daily rate was up 26.7% and occupancy increased 11.1% points compared with last year.



The company said the continued increase in leisure travel helped it in increased rates and occupancy.



Keith Barr, CEO commented, 'As occupancy levels rise and due to the strength of our brands, our hotels are seeing increased pricing power; in March, our hotels in the US achieved leisure rates up by more than 10% on 2019 levels and rate across the whole of the US business was 4% ahead.'







