

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.29 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $6.94 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.8 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $288.00 million from $253.26 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $13.29 Mln. vs. $6.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $288.00 Mln vs. $253.26 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $350 - $360 Mln



