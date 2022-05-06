

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and logistic major, on Friday said that it has decided to repurchase shares worth up to 2 billion euros between 2022 and 2024.



Separately, the Group has reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal 2022.



For the fiscal 2022, the Group expects to match its previous year EBIT of about 8 billion euros.



The company operates in five divisions- Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany.



For the DHL divisions, the German company projects EBIT to reach around 7 billion euros.



By 2030, the company aims to invest up to 7 billion euros to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.







