

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.36 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $4.96 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.65 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $87.67 million from $70.59 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $6.36 Mln. vs. $4.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $87.67 Mln vs. $70.59 Mln last year.



