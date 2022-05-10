

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.6% to $1.83 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $225 Mln. vs. $76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.675 - $1.725 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTRONIC ARTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de