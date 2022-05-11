

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Group plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L), on Wednesday, reported first-quarter total revenue of £556 million, an increase of 15%, compared to £483 million last year.



Total revenue, excluding Liquidnet, was £494 million, 4% higher than the previous year's £475 million.



Global Broking revenue was up 3%, benefitting from increased market volatility. Revenue grew in Rates, Credit, FX & Money Markets and Emerging Markets, but was flat in Equities, resulting in an improved mix.



Energy & Commodities revenue increased 5% driven by growth in Oil and Power & Gas in the US, while in Europe, Power & Gas declined, as high prices and significant volatility led to lower volumes.



Agency Execution revenue of £89 million increased by 154%. Liquidnet revenue of £62 million was in line with market activity. Market share increased marginally in the US and was stable in Europe.







