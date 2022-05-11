

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity Plc (DTY.L), a funeral service provider in the UK, said in a trading update that its earnings and revenue for the first quarter dropped amidst lower number of deaths following Covid-19, and lower average revenue per funeral following the move to more competitive pricing in September 2021.



For the quarter ended on April 1, the funeral service provider posted an underlying operating profit of 9 million pounds, compared with a restated underlying operating profit of 27.1 million pounds, reported for the same period of previous year.



Underlying revenue was at 73.9 million pounds, less than a restated underlying revenue of 94.7 million pounds a year ago.



The number of deaths for the March quarter was recorded at 166,000, less than 204,000 deaths reported amidst Covid-19 pandemic for the last-year quarter. In addition, the first quarter of 2022 has seen UK deaths being slightly below the five year average.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'We are likely to see significant long-term cost savings as a result, however the impact of these changes will take time to manifest in our overall financial position.'







