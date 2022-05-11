

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all agenda items at Annual General Meeting.



The AGM ratified the Board of Managing Directors' actions as well as the Supervisory Board's actions with a majority of 99.36% and 85.27% respectively. The AGM elected KPMG as auditor for the full financial year 2022 with 99.71%.



The shareholders approved the remuneration report for the last financial year with 59.85%.



The AGM approved adjustments to the system for the remuneration of the Board of Managing Directors with 84.60%.



With a majority of 99.20% amendments to the Articles of Association concerning the compensation of the Supervisory Board were approved.



In addition, the AGM cleared the way for shortening the term of office of the Supervisory Board members from five to four years with 99.50%. In addition, the AGM will have the the right to determine an even shorter term of office when electing the representatives of the shareholders.







