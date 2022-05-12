

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unbound Group Plc (UBG.L), a British multi-brand retail platform, said in a trading update on Wednesday that its core business, Hotter Shoes has posted a strong performance for the first quarter by registering a double-digit rise in revenue against the same period last year as well as an improvement in gross margin.



Ian Watson, CEO, said: '.The development of the Unbound Group platform is gathering pace and we have secured a number of exciting launch partner brands within footwear and apparel. We are engaged in positive discussions with a number of additional potential partners that will further develop our footwear and apparel offer and launch our wellness proposition, to be followed by other target categories in phased implementations...'



In addition, the Group has reiterated its guidance for the full year, ending on February 4, 2023.







