

BANGKOK (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host ASEAN Leaders for a two-day U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit beginning in Washington on Thursday.



This is the first time in its 45-year history that ASEAN leaders will be welcomed together to Washington, D.C.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior Congress leaders will welcome the ASEAN leaders to the Capitol Hill for a bipartisan working lunch.



After that, the ASEAN leaders will move to the Willard, where they will meet senior American business leaders and CEOs to discuss ways of strengthening economic cooperation between the South-East Asia region and the United States.



They will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Tai. There will be discussions at this session about key challenges ahead in technology, post-COVID recovery, issues associated with climate and energy.



President Biden will be hosting the ASEAN Leaders for a dinner at the White House at 6 PM ET.



On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host ASEAN leaders for a working lunch at the State Department, focused on maritime cooperation, pandemic recovery, and health security.



Harris will also host a discussion with ASEAN leaders and other Cabinet officials from across the interagency regarding climate action, clean energy, and sustainable infrastructure.



Later in the afternoon, President Biden will host a discussion with ASEAN leaders on how to deliver directly for people in the region and beyond.



Addressing the media ahead of the Summit, a senior Biden Administration Official said the leaders gather at a time fundamental long-term challenges are playing out in the Indo-Pacific, and that the United States is committed and determined to ensure that the twon sides' engagement in the region is broad-based and sustained.



During the Summit, the United States will also focus on efforts to promote respect for human rights, the rule of law, and good governance. 'And we will together address the ongoing crisis and challenges in Burma (Myanmar),' the administration official told reporters.







