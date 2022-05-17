

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Toyota on Tuesday announced upgrades to its Tundra and Tacoma models in 2023.



The Toyota Tundra full-size pickup that debuted in 2021 has in its line up a new SX Package that offers an updated appearance without a hefty price tag. The mid-size pickup Tacoma's popular SR5 grade would offer two new packages led by the new Chrome Package and the new-to-SR5 SX Package in its 2023 model.



The Tundra's 2023 model adds new SX package that aims to combine custom style with high value. It would be available with i-FORCE MAX Powertrain, that produces 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft as compared to the Standard i-FORCE 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 that produces 389 hp and 479 lb.-ft. The maximum towing capacity would be 12,000 pounds.



The new model comes with the 14-inch touchscreen that highlights new-gen Audio Multimedia System. It would also conform to the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 Active Safety Standard.



The Tacoma 2023 model line-up includes the Chrome Package that provides sophistication led by 18-inch Chrome-Finished Alloy Wheels. The SX Package added to the SR5 Grade would offer bold style with blackout look. For 2023, the TRD Pro would also add Solar Octane as exclusive color. Smart Key operation has also been added to V6-powered SR5 Models.







