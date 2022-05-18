

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) reported that its first quarter total Life sales were 8.7 billion pounds, up 1% from a year ago. UK & Ireland Life sales were up 2% to 8.4 billion pounds for the first quarter. Annuities & Equity Release sales rose 22% to 1.3 billion pounds. Wealth & Other sales were 3% lower at 6.0 billion pounds. Net flows into Wealth business remained at 2.7 billion pounds.



'We delivered healthy sales numbers across all our major business lines, with UK customer numbers up by over 100,000 in the last year to 15.4 million, increasing our confidence that we can transform Aviva's performance and grow,' Amanda Blanc, CEO, said.



Looking forward, the Group said it remains confident and on track to meet the cash remittance, own funds generation, and cost reduction targets outlined at fiscal 2021 results presentation. The Group's dividend guidance for 2022 and 2023 remains unchanged.







