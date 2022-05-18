

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of $1.447 billion for the full year, higher than $1.077 billion in the prior year.



Excluding exceptional items, Benchmark profit before tax was $1.535 billion compared with $1.265 billion last year.



Profit for the year from continuing operations increased to $1.151 billion or 124.8c per basic share from $802 million or 88.2c per basic share a year ago.



Benchmark earnings from continuing operations were 1.141 billion or 124.5c per share compared with 937 million or 103.1c per share in the year earlier period.



Benchmark EBIT was $1.645 billion, higher than $1.386 billion last year.



Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities increased to $1.64 billion from $1.379 billion a year ago.



Revenue for the year increased to $6.288 billion from $5.372 billion last year.



Benchmark revenue from ongoing activities were $6.267 billion compared with $5.342 billion a year ago.



Looking forward, Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'For the year ahead, we expect organic revenue growth in the range of 7-9%, with modest margin improvement at constant exchange rates, supported by continuing investment behind the execution of our strategy.'







