

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output showed no variations in March, after rising in the previous two months, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Construction output remained flat in March, following a 1.1 percent increase in February, which was revised down from 1.9 percent.



Civil engineering output grew 1.5 percent annually in March, which was slightly offset by a 0.1 percent drop registered in the building sector.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output slowed notably to 3.3 percent in March from 8.9 percent in February. The rate for February was revised down from 9.4 percent.



Construction output in the EU27 advanced 0.2 percent monthly and 4.1 percent yearly in March.



Among member states, the biggest increases in production in construction were observed in Poland, Slovenia and Hungary, while worst declines were seen in Spain, Belgium, Germany and Austria.







