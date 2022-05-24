

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) said the Group performed well in the period 1 January to 30 April 2022, despite the continuing inflationary pressure. The Group continues to trade in-line with the Board's expectations.



As at 31 March 2022, the Group's order book was approximately 8.5 billion pounds, an increase of approximately 6% from the 31 December 2021 position of 8.0 billion pounds.



Looking forward, the Group remains confident in achieving its medium term targets of: revenue in a range of 4.0 billion pounds - 4.5 billion pounds; and adjusted operating profit margin of approximately 3.5%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de