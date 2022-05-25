

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate declined in March and employment increased, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 2.9 percent in March from 3.3 percent in December.



The unemployment rate for March indicates the average for February to April and that for December, reflects the average for November to January.



In February, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 86,000 in March from 96,000 in December, the agency said.



The number of employed persons increased to 2.837 million in March from 2.800 million in December.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de