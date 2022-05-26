

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.52 billion, or $5.93 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.00 billion or $9.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $8.10 billion from $6.61 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.52 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.93 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.70 -Revenue (Q2): $8.10 Bln vs. $6.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.4 Bln



