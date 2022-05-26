

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher first-quarter results on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) provided revenue and EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2022, higher than the previous year.



The outlook reflects positive first quarter results and continuing momentum in the current second quarter.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Build-A-Bear shares were gaining around 21.1 percent to trade at $20.20.



For the year, the company expects pre-tax income in the range of $52 million to $62 million, as compared to $50.7 million in fiscal 2021.



EBITDA is expected in the range of $65 million to $75 million, higher than prior year's $63.0 million.



Further, the company expects total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million, as compared to $411.5 million in fiscal 2021.







