

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Asweets Global Inc. is recalling about 2,000 units of Wonder & Wise Activity Tables for potential risk of choking hazard to young children, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the screws of the tables can become loose and/or detach from the xylophone component of the activity tables to pose a choking hazard to young children.



The company has received five reports of screws on the xylophone becoming loose or detaching. However, no injuries or chocking have been reported involving the recalled product.



The recall involves square wooden Wonder & Wise-branded activity tables in black, white and natural wood colors that are designed for standing babies and toddlers, with the toys on the table made of wood and metal. The tables measure about 21.5 x 21.5 x 23.5 inches.



The top of the table includes removable stacking toy animals, a xylophone, bead maze, sorting and stacking puzzles and a train track. he center maze pulls up to access a fabric storage pouch that is attached to the table.



The recalled activity tables were manufactured in China and imported in to the U.S. by City of Industry, California-based Asweets Global Inc.



The activity tables were sold at FAO Schwarz and children's boutiques nationwide and online at www.littlewonderandco.com, www.maisonette.com, www.thetot.com, www.saksfifthavenue.com and www.wonderandwise.com from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $200.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled activity tables, store them away in a place children cannot access until repaired, and contact Asweets for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a replacement tabletop that includes a block sorting activity in place of the xylophone.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de