

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,130-point plateau and it's looking at another strong start for Monday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat is easing concerns for the outlook of interest rates, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the oil companies and financials, weakness from the properties and mixed performances from the energy stocks.



For the day, the index rose 7.13 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,130.24 after trading between 3,112.54 and 3,151.05. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.10 points or 0.01 percent to end at 1,955.03.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.80 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.61 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.45 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.66 percent, Yankuang Energy lost 0.68 percent, PetroChina surged 3.54 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) improved 0.68 percent, Huaneng Power dropped 0.84 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 3.48 percent, Gemdale plunged 3.06 percent, Poly Developments sank 0.73 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.36 percent and Beijing Capital Development and Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing sharply higher.



The Dow surged 575.76 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,212.96, while the NASDAQ soared 390.43 points or 3.33 percent to end at 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 spiked 100.40 points or 2.47 percent to close at 4,158.24.



For the week, the Dow soared 6.2 percent, the NASDAQ rallied 6.8 percent and the S&P gained 6.6 percent.



The continued strength on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of core consumer price growth in April. The data contributed to optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de