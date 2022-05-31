

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level since September 1975 in May, preliminary estimates from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 8.0 percent yearly in May, following a 7.2 percent increase in April.



'The increases in energy and fuel prices continue to determine inflation,' Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 8.1 percent annually in May, following a 7.1 percent gain in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.1 percent monthly in April, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



On month-on-month basis, the HICP gained 1.0 percent in April, following a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.







