

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) said Wednesday that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA for Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets USP, 0.1 mg.



ANI's Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Florinef. The current annual U.S. market for Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets, 0.1 mg is approximately $24.2 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health, ahealthcare data and analytics provider.







