

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - City of Industry, California-based Asweets Global Inc. is recalling about 13,300 Wonder & Wise Baby Activity push walkers citing a strangulation hazard to young children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves four-wheeled Wonder & Wise baby activity walkers, which have a panel of interactive toys and activities for babies. They are white with black and wood-colored accents. A roller containing five wooden balls is attached between the two front wheels. The recall includes units with no batch number label, or units labeled with Batch No. 0521SCP01155 on the undercarriage of the walker only.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Albee Baby, Bloomingdales, Crate & Barrel, Nordstrom, The Tot and children's boutiques nationwide, and various online shops from October 2020 through March 2022 for between $90 and $120.



According to the agency, rubber rings on the rear wheels can separate from the wheels and detach from the Activity Walkers, posing a strangulation risk.



The recall was initiated after Asweets Global received 10 reports of the rubber rings detaching from the wheel of the product. However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled walkers away from children, stop using them until repaired and contact Asweets for instructions on getting free replacement rear wheels.



Asweets Global last week called back about 2,000 units of Wonder & Wise Activity Tables for potential risk of choking hazard to young children.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de