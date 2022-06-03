

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme Inc., Dunkin', Tim Hortons U.S. and more food chains are offering free donuts to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday.



Krispy Kreme, the doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, has come out with two offers. Customers can get any doughnut of choice free on the doughnut special day. They can also enjoy a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16 ct minis in store and online for pickup & delivery.



In a tweet, the company said, 'In shop only at participating US & CAN shops while supplies last on 6/3. Limit one per person.'



At Dunkin', customers can get a free donut with any beverage purchase.



Dunkin' tweeted, 'feel like offices should be closed on Friday for National Donut Day tbh'



Meanwhile, Tim Hortons U.S. Introduced National Donut Week from May 30 - June 5, noting that donuts deserve more than one day of appreciation. During this period, Tims Rewards Members who purchase a donut via the Tim Hortons App or online will receive a free donut offer to redeem on their next order.



Among others, the Dapper Doughnut offers a free box of powdered and cinnamon doughnuts with any purchase, while Duck Donuts visitors can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday.



Carl's Donuts Las Vegas offers a chance to win classic dozen doughnuts a week for a year with the purchase of any piece of Carl's merchandise in store.







