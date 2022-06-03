

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevate Outdoor Collective has recalled about 9,000 Backcountry Access Avalanche Transceivers due to risk of loss of emergency communications.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, the toggle switch can separate from the transceiver, and prevent the transceiver from switching to search mode, making it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche, which can result in severe bodily harm or death if a skier is buried under snow.



The recall involves the Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver sold in yellow and black. The transceiver has a digital screen on the front and is about five inches long and three inches wide. Only the transceivers with serial numbers beginning with 21H05 or 21H06 are affected by this recall.



The recalled products were sold at REI, Evo, Cripple Creek Backcountry and other specialty stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, backcountry.com, snowbigdeal.com, jagaloon.com and specialty websites from July 2021 through February 2022 for about $390.



The company said it has received 14 reports of broken toggle switches, however, no injuries have been reported.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver and contact Backcountry Access to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled transceiver for a free replacement transceiver.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de