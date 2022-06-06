

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's unemployment rate decreased in the first quarter, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The jobless rate declined to 6.4 percent in the first quarter from 7.1 percent in the same quarter of the last year. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the jobless rate was 6.6 percent.



According to the labor force survey, the number of unemployed persons decreased to 174,900 in the first quarter from 183,400 in the previous quarter. The unemployed persons decreased by 15,000 from a year ago.







