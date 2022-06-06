

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday unveiled its new completely redesigned MacBook Air.



The 2022 MacBook Air comes with the new M2 chip and features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging. It will be available in four finishes: silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.



The company also launched an updated MacBook Pro, which also features the new M2 chip along with up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life. Both laptops will be available next month.



'We're so excited to bring our new M2 chip to the world's two most popular laptops - the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro,' said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. 'Completely redesigned around M2, MacBook Air is thinner, lighter, and faster with a bigger display, better camera, and all-day battery life, in four beautiful finishes. Only with Apple silicon can you build such a thin and light notebook with a fanless design, and this combination of performance and capabilities. M2 also comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, featuring incredible performance, ProRes acceleration, up to 24GB of memory, and up to 20 hours of battery life - making our most portable pro notebook even better.'



The MacBook Air will be available in July starting at $1,199. The starting model includes the M2, an eight-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The $1,499 model features a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Each configuration can support up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The M1-based Air will continue to be available for $999. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at $1,299.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de