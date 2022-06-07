

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just below the 28,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with Japan getting ready to welcome international tourists this weekend, which will be a boost to the economy.



The government is also planning to restart its 'Go To Travel' subsidy program as early as this month to encourage domestic travel.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 59.66 points or 0.21 percent at 27,975.55, after touching a high of 28,044.33 and a low of 27,863.38 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly higher on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 3 percent, while Toyota is adding 1.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent and Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is losing almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are adding more than 2 percent each.



The major exporters are higher, with Sony edging up 0.5 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are gaining almost 1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is flat.



Among the other major gainers, Mazda Motor and NTN are gaining more than 4 percent each, while Casio Computer, JTEKT and Hitachi Construction Machinery are slipping almost 4 percent each. Unitika, Subaru, Konica Minolta and Taiyo Yuden are adding more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Kikkoman and NTT Data are losing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the average of household spending in Japan was down 1.7 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 304,510 yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 2.3 percent drop in the previous month. On a monthly basis, household spending rose 1.0 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent and down from 4.1 percent in March. The average of monthly income per household stood at 539,738 yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 132 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday despite coming off early highs amid somewhat thin volumes as traders largely stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of major economic data. Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in Shanghai, and reports that the Biden administration is looking at the option of lifting some tariffs on China to fight inflation helped underpin sentiment.



The major averages all closed in positive territory despite coming off early highs. The Dow ended the session with a gain of 16.08 points or 0.05 percent at 32,915.78, te S&P 500 ended with a gain of 12.89 points or 0.31 percent at 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq settled at 12,061.37, up 48.64 points or 0.4 percent from the previous close.



The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1 percent, Germany's DAX surged 1.34 percent and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.98 percent.



Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.







