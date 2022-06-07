

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Russian combat in the eastern region of Ukraine is continuing.



The spiking energy price is a real concern for investors. The gasoline has hit $4.87 on Monday and is expected to surge in the next two weeks.



Asian shares were mostly down at the close, while European shares are trading broadly down.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 145.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 86.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed positive on Monday. The Dow, which dropped to 32,819.50 in the final hour after having climbed to 33,235.37 in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 16.08 points or 0.05 percent at 32,915.78.



On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $90.2 billion, while the deficit was $109.8 billion in the prior month.



The three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Consumer Credit for April is scheduled at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $31.7 billion, while it was up $52.4 billion in March, 2022.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.17 percent to 3,241.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.56 percent to 21,531.67.



Japanese shares ended marginally higher. The Nikkei average inched up 0.10 percent to 27,943.95 while the broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent higher at 1,947.03. Australian markets fell sharply.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.53 percent to 7,095.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.54 percent lower at 7,318.60.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 49.43 points or 0.75 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 130.32 points or 0.89 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 3.45 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 17.58 points or 0.15 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.83 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de