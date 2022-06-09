Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - The results are in: Chicken is Canada's favourite meat. Canadians ate 34.5 kilograms of chicken in 2021, making chicken once again the number one meat protein.

Chicken's market share of all meat items combined also reached over 40% in 2021, and has remained the first choice of Canadians for over 15 years. By comparison, chicken made up only 12.8% of the butcher's section in the 1960s.

This gradual shift toward chicken highlights shifting preferences toward more sustainable and nutritious meal choices among Canadian families.

"Chicken is the number one choice for Canadians for so many reasons," says Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "Chicken is one of the most versatile ingredients in the grocery store. You'll never run out of ways to prepare it, and it's always a healthy choice."

As inflation continues to squeeze Canadians' wallets in the checkout line, chicken also remains the most affordable unprocessed option at the grocery counter.

"Our farmers are proud to raise quality chicken in a system that allows us to create tens of thousands of jobs and continually improve our animal welfare programs while keeping chicken affordable for Canadians," says Klompmaker. "Generations of our farmers have worked hard to keep Canadians fed, and know the importance of keeping your family well-fed and healthy."

Canadians are not only big fans of chicken, but of the people who raise them as well. In recent surveys, 96% of respondents says that they trust Canadian farmers, and 92% of respondents said that it's important that Canadian chicken be labelled as Canadian. The Raised by a Canadian Farmer label provides that assurance., as it delivers on consumer expectations for excellence in animal welfare, food safety, and environmental sustainability.

Shoppers can have confidence in where their meat comes from thanks to the Raised by a Canadian Farmer brand logo, displayed prominently on chicken packaging throughout many grocery chains and restaurants.

"Our standards are some of the highest in the world," says Klompmaker. "And that shows in the popularity of chicken across the country."

Chicken Farmers of Canada's mission is to lead and grow a sustainable Canadian chicken industry, while strengthening trust and enhancing value for Canadians.

###

For more information, please contact:

Lisa Bishop-Spencer

lbishop@chicken.ca

613-566-5911

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127115