

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hisense USA has recalled about 55,200 French door refrigerators that were sold exclusively at Lowe's due to impact injury hazard.



According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled refrigerators' door hinge can break causing the door to detach when the consumer tries to open the French doors, posing an impact injury hazard to the consumer.



The company said it has received 139 reports of the refrigerator doors loosening or detaching and five reports of injuries, including foot bruises and lacerations.



The recalled products were sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from August 2020 through February 2022 for about $1,500.



The recall involves Hisense USA's 26.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel French door refrigerators with ice maker with model number HRF266N6CSE and with serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000.



The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the refrigerator if the recalled refrigerator's doors fail to open or close normally until they are repaired.



Consumers has been asked to contact Hisense to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service appointment to have the refrigerator door hinges replaced.







