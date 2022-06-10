

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 115620 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 85,329,812, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



290 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,010,805.



More than 29000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 11 percent over the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows. More than 3,100 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



82,935,242 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



1593 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,306,718



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 221,601,089 Americans, or 66.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.2 percent of people above 65.



47 percent of the eligible population, or 104,160,225 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss an Emergency Use Authorization request by Novavax for a coronavirus vaccine for adults.



The FDA's advisory committee will meet next week on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the data submitted by Pfizer and Moderna about the first Covid-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 5.



'We expect the FDA to make a decision shortly after those meetings,' White House Covid-?19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said at a Press Briefing Thursday.



The CDC's Advisory Committee will meet on June 17 and 18. 'We expect the CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to then make her recommendation sometime after those meetings,' Dr. Jha told reporters. If the FDA authorizes and CDC recommends that kids under five get vaccinated, vaccinations will begin quickly thereafter, he added.







