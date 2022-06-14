

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in May to reach its highest level in nearly twenty two years, mainly driven by higher prices of food, fuel and energy, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 12.6 percent year-on-year in May, following an 11.8 percent rise in April.



Inflation increased for the sixteenth consecutive month, reaching its highest rate since June 2000, the statistical office said.



Food prices alone surged 16.6 percent in May compared to last year, and housing costs rose 15.6 percent.



Transport costs also logged a double-digit growth of 20.9 percent amid soaring fuel prices.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in May, just above the 1.5 percent gain in the prior month.







