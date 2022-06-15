

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Built Brands, LLC is recalling 4,196 individual bars of its 'Banana Cream Pie Puffs' protein bar citing the potential to be contaminated with pathogenic Escherichia coli, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected product comes in a 40 gram package marked with lot # D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper. The recalled product was distributed across the United States to 1,049 potential customers through mail orders, and would have been received by customers after June 6.



Noting that the exact strain has yet to be determined, the agency urged customers not eat this product as it may pose a serious health risk.



The recall was initiated after a routine testing conducted by an accredited third-party laboratory at the request of Built Brands detected the presence of Escherichia coli.



Pathogenic Escherichia coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.



However, the American Fork, Utah-based company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers who have purchased the product are asked to contact the company for a full refund or replacement.







