

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate increased marginally in May after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group, rose to 3.3 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April, which was the lowest monthly rate since 2003.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 323,000 in May from 316,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, went up to 7.2 percent in May from 6.9 percent in the prior month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de