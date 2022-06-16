

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the U.S. Government will import approximately 548,000 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Nestlé Alfamino and AlfaminoJunior specialty infant formula from Switzerland to Louisville, Kentucky.



The Biden Administration facilitated air shipment of Swiss-made infant formula by sourcing a flight facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Operation Fly Formula.



The product will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and WIC programs around the U.S.



Additional deliveries of Nestlé formula will be announced in the coming days, President Biden said on Wednesday.



In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the agency was exercising enforcement discretion so that Nestlé can export additional infant formula into the U.S.



Nestlé will import both standard and specialty infant formulas to the U.S. including Nestlé NAN SupremePro 1, Nestlé NAN SupremePro 2, Nestlé Health Science Alfamino/Alfamino, Jr., Gerber Good Start Gentle and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. Nestle plans to export approximately 42 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market.



In order to address the nationwide shortage of infant formula caused by Abbott Nutrition recall, Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and stock enough product in stores as soon as possible.



Under Operation Fly Formula, seven shipments have landed in the U.S. By June 19, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported nearly 13 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula, the White House said.







