

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLEN.L), an Anglo-Swiss commodity and mining firm, said in a trading update on Friday that it has raised its expectation on adjusted EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) from its marketing segment for the first half.



For the six-month period, based on the year-to-date performance, the miner now expects its marketing segment to register an EBIT of over $3.2 billion against its previous projection of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion.



Despite persisting macro-economic headwinds, the company said it currently expects more normal market conditions to prevail in the second half of the year.







